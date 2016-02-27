Calendar » Candidate Training “Run Like a Woman”

February 27, 2016 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

This is a nonpartisan training for all who are planning to run or thinking of running for political office in 2016 or 2017, including discussions on deciding and planning to run, meeting election requirements, creating a message, contacting voters, and more.

To register, call 1-800-977-9348, or e-mail to [email protected]