Candlelight Compassion Retreat

December 31, 2012 from 8:30pm

Make this a very special New Years Eve by joining us for our annual mini-retreat with the Buddha of Compassion, Avalokiteshvara. We do three simple and beautiful 45 minute guided prayer sessions, with breaks in between for enjoying some tasty snacks and good conversation. This is a unique and powerful opportunity to improve our ability to care for others, which is the heart of spiritual practice and the source of our own happiness. No experience necessary! Everyone is welcome with no charge.