Candlelight Dinner in the Historic Presidio Chapel

April 24, 2015 from 6:00pm

Celebrate Santa Barbara commences with the Candlelight Dinner in the Historic Presidio Chapel, a memorable evening on Friday, April 24. Beginning with a formal red carpet entrance, guests will be individually recognized as they enter the elegantly illuminated Presidio Chapel. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable taste of the past, complete with period costume and live music. This magical evening has never before been experienced in the Presidio Chapel. Savor Spanish hors d'oeuvres during a courtyard reception followed by a four-course dinner under the direction of Montecito Country Club’s renowned Executive Chef Michael Blackwell.