Candlelight Vigil for Runaway and Homeless Youth

November 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

With November marking National Runaway Prevention Month, Youth and Family Services YMCA is shining a light on the local and national tragedy of runaway and homeless youth.

To remember these youth, Youth and Family Services YMCA will host a candlelight vigil from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 in De La Guerra Plaza.

At the vigil, Youth and Family Services YMCA staff working with runaway and homeless youth in Santa Barbara will share stories of abandonment and abuse, as well as real-life examples of healing and finding a way home. The community is invited to join them in raising awareness for this important issue.