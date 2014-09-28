Calendar » Canines on Camera: Pop-Up Portrait Studio

September 28, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Dogs and their people are invited to pose for a free portrait in conjunction with the opening of Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures. While you wait, sculpt your pooche's name in air-dry clay and arrange it on drawing paper to create a multi-colored sun print. Images available for download on the Museum’s Flickr page after the event.

Appointment times are available. Call 884.6423 or email [email protected] for more information.