Calendar » Cannabis 411: Build a Cannabis Business in California’s Legal Market (Santa Barbara)

May 19, 2018 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

This is a 1 Day | 4 Part Cannabis Business Training Seminar

Class length is 6.5 Hours (10 am - 4:30 pm)

Join us as we dive into this 4-part (1 day) seminar focusing on:

1. Your First 10 Steps To Assure You Have A Legitimate Cannabis Business + Actually Getting Your Business Setup

2. Building Your Professional Team [and why they need to understand the Cannabis Industry]

3. City/County/State Licensing + Operating Requirements [including tricky Regulations & Tax Strategies]

4. Breaking Down The Financial Cost of Entry + Other Ways To Profit In The CA Cannabis Market



Our workshops also allow for the opportunity to meet and make connections with leading industry professionals with hands-on experience and expertise. Our team focuses on meeting needs of the rapidly growing regulated cannabis industry, and to help our clients understand the delicate balance of fiscal potential and unpredictable legislation that characterizes the cannabis industry. Our team has connections with all aspects of the industry, and are determined to be the keystone that provides mutual benefit to all involved in the community when it comes to facing the current laws and opportunities.



To speak to a member of our team, call us at:

1-866-660-2794

or email us at: [email protected]