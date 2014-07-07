Calendar » CANP: Hobbit House Architecture and Optical Physics

July 7, 2014 from 9:00 - 12:00

Hobbit House Architecture and Optical Physics

Grade: entering 3rd to 6th



Design and build like real-life Architects and Engineers. Build a Hobbit House applying Structural Engineering using seismic tie-downs. Install lights using the sun’s energy. Bonus: Learn about Optical Physics. Search for treasure inside wall cavities using Long Wave Infrared Radiation. Brought to you by Steve DeWalt.