Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

CANP: Hobbit House Architecture and Optical Physics

July 7, 2014 from 9:00 - 12:00

Hobbit House Architecture and Optical Physics

Grade: entering 3rd to 6th
 

Design and build like real-life Architects and Engineers.  Build a Hobbit House applying Structural Engineering using seismic tie-downs. Install lights using the sun’s energy.  Bonus: Learn about Optical Physics.  Search for treasure inside wall cavities using Long Wave Infrared Radiation.  Brought to you by Steve DeWalt.

 

Event Details

 
 
 