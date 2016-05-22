Calendar » Cantor’s Concert and Celebration

May 22, 2016 from 7:00pm

“My Cantor….The Doctor!”

Cantor Mark Childs of Congregation B’nai B’rith celebrates his 25 years as a cantor and his new status as Doctor of Sacred Music, Honoris Causa with a gala concert of great Jewish vocal music, including the premier performance of a new piece by composer Bob Remstein that was commissioned for this event. He will be joined by his seminary classmates from Hebrew Union College and a full choir. Sunday May 22nd, 7:00 pm at Temple B’nai B’rith 1000 San Antonio Creek Rd. Seats can be purchased on line at www.cbbsb.org or by calling 964-7869.