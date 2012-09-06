Calendar » Capitol Steps

September 6, 2012 from 8:00pm

The Capitol Steps plan to bring down the house (and Senate) with their unique blend of music and political comedy. This performance can proudly claim to be the only place in America where you will find the two candidates running for President onstage singing show tunes. Founded by Congressional staffers, the group has been putting the “mock” in democracy for 30 years and has recorded 32 albums. Their most recent release is appropriately titled, Take the Money and Run for President.