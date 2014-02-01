Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Capoeira Workshop

February 1, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara, led by Master Mariano Silva, brings a Brazillian tradition to the community through arts education! Join in for a free workshop and performance to experience Capoeira and Brazilian music live. Great outing for the whole family!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: February 1, 2014 1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Lounge
  • Website: http://www.mcc.ucsb.edu
 
 
 