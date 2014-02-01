Capoeira Workshop
February 1, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara, led by Master Mariano Silva, brings a Brazillian tradition to the community through arts education! Join in for a free workshop and performance to experience Capoeira and Brazilian music live. Great outing for the whole family!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: February 1, 2014 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Lounge
- Website: http://www.mcc.ucsb.edu