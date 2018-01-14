Calendar » Capulina Chisme Caliente

January 14, 2018 from 3:00pm

On Sunday, January 14th, the Granada Theatre shows Capulina Chisme Caliente, on its 4K high-definition screen at 3:00 p.m!

Starring Gaspar Henaine, Capulina Chisme Caliente tells the story of Capulina, a telephone company employee, who eavesdrops on conversations. Due to his gossiping ways, he becomes an informant for a local journalist and gets involved with a newspaper. Unfortunately for him, several of the paper’s blackmailing rivals begin to look for the source of information. Capulina assists with handling the rivals and wins the love of the publisher’s beautiful daughter.

Come experience this film like never before in the newest state-of-the-art theatre in support of the Cine en Domingo Film Series! Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased online or by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.