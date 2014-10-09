Calendar » Cardinal Sin Performance and Dessert Reception

October 9, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us at the Santa Barbara Public Market for a live performance of Cardinal Sin, a whimsical piece created first as a challenge – can one create a theater performance piece using a recipe for the text? Yes! Join our energetic and madcap chefs as we bring this recipe to life and ultimately pay homage to Julia Child whose passion for life and love of fine food and fine dining continues to inspire us.



Cardinal Sin was originally conceived and performed by DramaDogs, a Theater Company and is now recreated and developed in collaboration with American Dance & Music. Wine reception and Cardinal Slice dessert samples to follow in The Kitchen.



Limited tickets available. $15/pp.



Performances at 7pm and 8pm.



Contact 805-770-7702 to secure your seat at the table. Bon Appetit!