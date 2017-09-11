Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Caregivers Support Group

September 11, 2017 from 11am - 12:30pm

An ongoing group open to all family and friend caregivers and those facing an impending loss. Facilitated by Marsha Goldman, MSW, PhD 805.690.6219 [email protected] 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
  • Starts: September 11, 2017 11am - 12:30pm
  • Location: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/calendar/
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
 
 
 