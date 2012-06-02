Calendar » Caring and Sharing

June 2, 2012 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

There will be over 35 storefronts participating and you can play the “Find the Hidden Letters” game and enter a drawing for great prizes. There are over $2000 worth of certificates, gifts and discount coupons that will be given away to those who enter and play. Presented by the Calle Real Merchant’s Association. For more information contact: Glenn Avolio, [email protected] 886-5438