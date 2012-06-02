Caring and Sharing
June 2, 2012 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
There will be over 35 storefronts participating and you can play the “Find the Hidden Letters” game and enter a drawing for great prizes. There are over $2000 worth of certificates, gifts and discount coupons that will be given away to those who enter and play. Presented by the Calle Real Merchant’s Association. For more information contact: Glenn Avolio, [email protected] 886-5438
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Terry B
- Starts: June 2, 2012 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Calle Real Shopping Center Goleta CA
- Website: http://www.callerealcenter.com/article/986-caring-and-sahring