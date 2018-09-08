Calendar » Caring Together Symposium for Caregivers (Santa Maria)

September 8, 2018 from 8:30am - 12:30pm

Caring Together:

A symposium for mental health and other helping professionals, family caregivers, and the community supporting them.

Program will include:

Keynote Presentation: "Finding Gratitude and Positive Meaning in Family Caregiving" with Barry J. Jacobs, Psy.D. and Julia L. Mayer, Psy.D.

Panel Discussion

Q & A

THE SYMPOSIUM IS OPEN AND FREE TO THE PUBLIC INCLUDING 3.5 CE’S (CONTINUING EDUCATION UNITS) FOR LCSW, LMFT, LPCC PARTICIPANTS.





Professionals - Learn how to identify the emotional, psychological and spiritual needs of caregivers and offer tools to support and enrich the caregiving experience.

Caregivers – Learn how to find support, personal balance and joy when caring for a vulnerable elder.



Offered on two dates in two locations:

Friday September 7, 2018 8:30am-12:30 pm

Santa Barbara City College West Campus

BC Forum 721 Cliff Drive (west campus entrance)

or

Saturday September 8, 2018 8:30am- 12:30 pm

Santa Maria Public Library- Shepard Hall -421 S McClelland St, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early.

This program is made possible with funding from the Santa Barbara Foundation Caregiver Initiative

Program Details:

8:30 Registration/Snacks

9:00 Welcome

9:15-11:15 Presentation

11:00 Panel/Q & A

12:15 Evaluations

12:30 Close of Program