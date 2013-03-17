Calendar » Carl Oscar Borg: Spirit of the West

March 17, 2013 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

We have extended our exhibit on Carl Oscar Borg until March 17th. Once a Santa Barbara resident, Carl Oscar Borg’s life was the epitome of the “American Dream.” He was born in Sweden in 1879 and came to America as a young man in 1901. This collection of paintings, including seven never-before-exhibited, reflects his passion for the American West and Southwest. Equally skilled in all mediums, Borg created a body of work celebrating the majesty and spirit of the American West.