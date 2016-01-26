Calendar » Carli Lloyd

January 26, 2016 from 6:30pm

“Playing like a girl means you’re a badass.” – President Barack Obama, honoring the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team



“Carli Lloyd isn’t just on a roll. She has morphed into a one-woman tsunami.” USA Today



With perseverance, skill, confidence and sheer guts, soccer star Carli Lloyd captured the world’s attention when she executed one of the greatest individual performances ever in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, scoring three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. Now she holds a prominent position squarely in sports history as the first woman to score a hat trick in a World Cup final and the second person in history to accomplish this exceptional feat. The two-time Olympic Gold medalist and winner of the 2015 Golden Ball (MVP) will share her best moments and biggest influences in an inspirational conversation plus can’t-miss Q&A.

Meet Carli in person! A limited number of meet-and-greet tickets are available for $128 / $78 all students and youth (18 & under).