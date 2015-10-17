Calendar » Carmina Burana

October 17, 2015 from 8:00PM

Co-presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, and the Santa Barbara Choral Society in association with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts

Once in a generation, a performance comes along that is destined to be legendary – this is it. The Symphony opens the season with the spectacular Carmina Burana. From Beethoven’s Leonore Overture to Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, it is a rich evening of remarkable music, culminating with the heart-pounding choreography of State Street Ballet and the beautiful voices of the Santa Barbara Choral Society in Carmina Burana. Simply exquisite!

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Maria Rey-Joly, Soprano

Randall Scotting, Countertenor

Nigel Smith, Baritone

State Street Ballet, Rodney Gustafson, Artistic Director; William Soleau, Choreographer

Santa Barbara Choral Society, JoAnne Wasserman, Artistic Director and Conductor

Beethoven: Leonore Overture #3

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

Orff: Carmina Burana