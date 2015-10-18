Carmina Burana
Co-presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, and the Santa Barbara Choral Society in association with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts
Once in a generation, a performance comes along that is destined to be legendary – this is it. The Symphony opens the season with the spectacular Carmina Burana. From Beethoven’s Leonore Overture to Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, it is a rich evening of remarkable music, culminating with the heart-pounding choreography of State Street Ballet and the beautiful voices of the Santa Barbara Choral Society in Carmina Burana. Simply exquisite!
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
Maria Rey-Joly, Soprano
Randall Scotting, Countertenor
Nigel Smith, Baritone
State Street Ballet, Rodney Gustafson, Artistic Director; William Soleau, Choreographer
Santa Barbara Choral Society, JoAnne Wasserman, Artistic Director and Conductor
Beethoven: Leonore Overture #3
Bernstein: Chichester Psalms
Orff: Carmina Burana
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbsymphony
- Starts: October 18, 2015 3:00PM
- Price: $28-$133
- Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=5345