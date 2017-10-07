Carnival and Music Festival
Music! Food! Games! FUN!
GSA’s annual fall Carnival and Music Festival is October 7th from 2-5pm. We invite all of Santa Barbara to come enjoy our lively outdoor fundraiser at our beautiful campus on the upper east side of Santa Barbara.
This is a free community event featuring a variety of live performances, vintage-style boardwalk games, climbing wall, and much more!
Music
The Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band
GSA Rock Bands
Staff Infection
More TBA!
Fun and Games
Carnival style games, bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more will entertain kids, teenagers, and parents alike.
Food
The Kiwanis Club of South Coast will serve BBQ meals (Hamburgers, Chicken and Hot Dogs all served with beans, salad and garlic bread). The carnival will also feature a beer tent and a Pinkberry booth for refreshing frozen treats. Popcorn, cotton candy, pizza and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Raffle Prizes
Disneyland Tickets
Theater tickets
Ice Skating passes
Movies and more
Raffle tickets are $1.00 and can be purchased before and the day of the carnival.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Garden Street Academy
- Starts: October 7, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2300 Garden Street , Santa Barbara CA 93105
- Website: http://www.gardenstreetacademy.org/carnival
- Sponsors: Garden Street Academy