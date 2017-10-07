Calendar » Carnival and Music Festival

October 7, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Music! Food! Games! FUN!

GSA’s annual fall Carnival and Music Festival is October 7th from 2-5pm. We invite all of Santa Barbara to come enjoy our lively outdoor fundraiser at our beautiful campus on the upper east side of Santa Barbara.

This is a free community event featuring a variety of live performances, vintage-style boardwalk games, climbing wall, and much more!

Music

The Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band

GSA Rock Bands

Staff Infection

More TBA!

Fun and Games

Carnival style games, bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more will entertain kids, teenagers, and parents alike.

Food

The Kiwanis Club of South Coast will serve BBQ meals (Hamburgers, Chicken and Hot Dogs all served with beans, salad and garlic bread). The carnival will also feature a beer tent and a Pinkberry booth for refreshing frozen treats. Popcorn, cotton candy, pizza and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Raffle Prizes

Disneyland Tickets

Theater tickets

Ice Skating passes

Movies and more

Raffle tickets are $1.00 and can be purchased before and the day of the carnival.