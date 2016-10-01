Calendar » Carnival & Music Festival

October 1, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

It is with pride and excitement that Garden Street Academy will host its 9th annual Fall Carnival: On the Boardwalk on Saturday, October 1st from 2:00 – 5:00pm at 2300 Garden Street. The event will feature a variety of food including BBQ provide by Kiwanis and other carnival favorites such as cotton candy, popcorn, pizza, slushies and more; an array of vintage-inspired carnival games; bounce houses; a Home Depot Kids’ Workshop; a Climbing Wall by UCSB Adventure Program; a salon offering henna tattoos, face-painting, and more; and stage entertainment by local talents. Raffles will be offered for goods valued at over $1000, including four Disneyland 1-day Park Hopper tickets. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to support Garden Street Academy’s generous scholarship fund!

Contact Information:

Angela Jevons, General Manager

Garden Street Academy,

2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

(805) 687-3717 or [email protected]