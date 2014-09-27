Calendar » Carnival on the Boardwalk

September 27, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Description: Garden Street Academy 2014 Carnival

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27th from 3:00 – 6:00pm

Location: 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

Cost: Free



Santa Barbara, CA –

Garden Street Academy announces its 7th annual Fall Carnival, Saturday, September 27th from 3:00 – 6:00pm at the school campus, 2300 Garden Street. The free event will feature a variety of performances, games, community organizations and a barbecue provided by the Kiwani’s Club. Headlining the main stage is the band Voice of Reason with support from Garden Street Academy’s very own middle and high school bands and Girl’s Rock. There will be an array of vintage-inspired carnival games; bounce houses; rock wall; Home Depot Kids’ Workshop; salon offering henna tattoos, face-painting; 3D Printing Showcase and more. Raffles will be offered for goods valued at over $1000, including four Disneyland 1-day Park Hopper tickets. Don’t miss this exciting event! Proceeds from the carnival support Garden Street Academy’s scholarship fund. Visit our facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1530959700470390/

“This event is a community favorite! Please come and join us for an afternoon of music, food, fun and games for all ages.” John Dewey, Head of School.

Contact Information:

Angela Bolea

Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

805.687.3717 or [email protected]

Garden Street Academy is a K-12 college preparatory school serving the Santa Barbara community.