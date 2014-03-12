Calendar » Carnivàle: A Celebration of Brazilian Jazz and Percussion

March 12, 2014 from 8pm

Though technically post Carnivàle (which wraps up Tuesday, March 4th) , this celebration of Afro-Brazilian Jazz is sure to delight audiences as local favorite Téka joins the stage with the UCSB Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and a guest appearance by the Afro-Brazilian Ensemble. Directed by Matt Wright, this musical extravaganza will feature “complex layers of interlocking syncopation, melodies emerging from the alternation of various drums, and distinctively heavy swing.”

Wright will join forces with professor Jonathan Nathan to present works by Brazilian composers and artists such as Caetano Veloso, Anton Carlos Jobim, Moacir Santos, Ney Rosauro, Osvaldo Lacerdo, Luciana Souza and others. Featuring guest artist Téka, this concert aims to introduce audiences to world music in the Brazilian style. As Wright explains, this collaboration will include “an emphasis on dance rhythms used in Afro-Brazilian carnival celebrations in Brazil’s major cities” including Rio De Janiero, Salvador da Bahia, and Recife/Olinda.

A world-renowned and locally celebrated performer, News-Press journalist Josef Woodard describes Téka as “one of Santa Barbara’s luminous musical citizens.”

Featuring beautifully seductive melodies and infectious rhythms, Téka sings with a sensual lyricism, rich velvety tone and perfectly swung grooves from her extensive repertoire. From smooth Bossa Nova and Brazilian Jazz to contemporary pop and lively sambas, Téka and her band perform with authenticity, energy and charm. Téka's music always makes one feel just a little closer to Brazil, home of the Samba, Rio and remarkable musicians like Téka.

With compositions ranging from reggae to samba afro to maracatu, the concert is sure to deliver an invigorating, energetic performance that dovetails perfectly with the rhythms and culture of Carnivàle.