Carolina Chocolate Drops: Rhiannon Giddens
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3066 or (805) 893-3535
Founding Member of Carolina Chocolate Drops
Rhiannon Giddens
Fri, May 8, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“The fervor of a spiritual, the yips of a folk holler, and the sultry insinuation of the blues.” The New York Times
Rhiannon Giddens has made a Grammy-winning career of bringing powerful song traditions to modern life with her band the Carolina Chocolate Drops. While paying homage to the old-timey music of the Carolinas’ southern Piedmont region, her brash, youthful energy keeps her live shows exciting and unexpected. Giddens appears with an expanded version of the Carolina Chocolate Drops – the band, plus an acoustic stand-up bassist and drummer – playing songs from her highly anticipated first solo album, Tomorrow Is My Turn. Produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett, it pays tribute to pioneering Americana musicians from Nina Simone to Dolly Parton.
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: May 8, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $40.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3066