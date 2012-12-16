Calendar » Carols for a Cause - Superstorm Sandy Relief Fundraiser

December 16, 2012 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Bring your family and friends, and come enjoy this festive fundraiser with all donations going to the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) to help those impacted by Hurricane Sandy! There will be a Nativity pageant, a delicious Greek luncheon with Greek sweets, a presentation by IOCC, sing-along Christmas Carols, great raffle prizes and more! Plus, a solo performance by Santa Barbara Teen Star Finalist Xeni Tziouvaras, and a visit from Saint Nick himself! http://www.iocc.org