Caron Miller Pop-Up Shop

December 13, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Caron Miller’s wearable art and fashionable accessories fit every style and size. Her beautifully handcrafted products are made in Santa Barbara with travel, fashion, and function in mind. Come meet Caron and Bootsie (Caron's Chichuahua/Terrier mix) and try on something that makes you feel “beautimous” (Caron’s word for fabulous, gorgeous, and divinely beautiful!)

Event Details

  • Starts: December 13, 2014 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/
 
 
 