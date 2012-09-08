Calendar » Carp A Cabana

September 8, 2012 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

Please join us to celebrate the new school year on September 8th from 4pm-7:30pm. We will be honoring our Community partner, Venoco Inc. Food will be sponsored by Rincon Beach Club and Catering, served by the Carpinteria High School Culinary students. Mojito bar sponsored by Wilson & Pettine, LLP. Beer by Island Brewing Company. Music by the Rincons. This fun event will take place in Carpinteria at BEGA US located at 1000 Bega Way off of Vial Real.