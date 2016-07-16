Calendar » Carpinteria Arts Center Yarn Blast Grand Opening and Reception!

July 16, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

SATURDAY JULY 16, 1- 3 PM

Join us in celebrating the opening of our community made yarn installation at the Carpinteria Arts Center. Using the traditional methods of knitting, crocheting, and sewing, over 150 Carpinterians created a contemporary art project.

Come see the series of pieces produced, a whimsical forest, totems, giant web, and so much more.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC