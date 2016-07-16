Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Arts Center Yarn Blast Grand Opening and Reception!

July 16, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

SATURDAY JULY 16, 1- 3 PM

Join us in celebrating the opening of our community made yarn installation at the Carpinteria Arts Center. Using the traditional methods of knitting, crocheting, and sewing, over 150 Carpinterians created a contemporary art project. 

Come see the series of pieces produced, a whimsical forest, totems, giant web, and so much more. 

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

 

Event Details

 
 
 