Carpinteria Arts Center Yarn Blast Grand Opening and Reception!
July 16, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Join us in celebrating the opening of our community made yarn installation at the Carpinteria Arts Center. Using the traditional methods of knitting, crocheting, and sewing, over 150 Carpinterians created a contemporary art project.
Come see the series of pieces produced, a whimsical forest, totems, giant web, and so much more.
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
