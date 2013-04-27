Calendar » Carpinteria Beautiful Home & Garden Tour

April 27, 2013 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Carpinteria Beautiful presents the 16th Home and Garden Tour Sat. April 27th, 11am-5pm. Tickets $30 ea. with self guided tour map, can be purchased at Porch, The Cotton Company, Design and Art, Susan Willis, Curious Cup, Sandcastle Time, Thurs. Farmer's Market on Linden Ave. 3pm-6:30pm and at www.carpinteriabeautiful.org. The tour features six charming Carpinteria homes from the beach to the hills. Wear comfortable shoes for walking, lemonade and cookies served.