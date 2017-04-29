Calendar » Carpinteria Beautiful’s 20th Anniversary Home and Garden Tour

April 29, 2017 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Come enjoy the day visiting five wonderfully unique homes.

It’s hard to believe that for 20 Years we have been showcasing beautiful homes and gardens throughout Carpinteria. Our annual tour has featured a total of 103 home and gardens and is an impressive tribute to our charm, our creativity, and our commitment to this community.

We are celebrating our 20-year milestone with a few special events to honor our past homeowners and to proudly announce that our “little beach town with a big heart” keeps getting better with time.

The tour is self-guided and stretches from hilltop, to beachfront, and throughout town. Guests should wear soft-soled shoes and be prepared for walking and stair climbing.

Carpinteria Beautiful is profoundly grateful to the generous owners who share their homes with the community and to our loyal ticket buyers who make the event a success each year.

The tour, always the last Saturday in April, is the culmination of Carpinteria Beautiful Month. As Carpinteria Beautiful's primary fundraiser, tour proceeds help pay for many community beautification projects like the tile murals at Linden Plaza.

For more information, please contact Donnie Nair at (805) 684-9328 or [email protected]