Calendar » Carpinteria Beautitful’s 2014 Home and Garden Tour

April 26, 2014 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

The excitement is building as the days get longer and spring is just around the corner. In Carpinteria, that means one thing: Carpinteria Beautiful’s 17th Annual Home and Garden Tour. Always the last Saturday in April, this year’s home and garden tour is all about inspiration, creativity and celebrating the small community with a big heart. For 17 years this self-guided tour through some of Carpentaria’s best homes and gardens has been a wonderful venue for those who love amazing architecture, décor’ and landscaping.

Each year the Home and Garden Tour focuses on bringing you a variety of homes and landscapes to enjoy and stimulate the imagination. From expansive estates, breathtaking beachfront homes to “little gems” that have huge impact, there is something for everyone. Tickets go on sale April 1st at a variety of locations throughout Carpinteria or at the local Thursday’s Farmer’s Market. Here’s a tip: get your tickets early as this event does sell out. The event is $30.00 per person and includes a detailed map and description of each home and garden. You will also be treated to fabulous home baked cookies and refreshments. To learn more about this event or see what Carpinteria Beautiful is doing to better our city, please visit their website: www.carpinteriabeautiful.org . To get the latest news and updates on this year’s homes and gardens, like them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/carpinteriabeautiful , or call 684-9328 .