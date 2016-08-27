Calendar » Carpinteria Bluffs III Clean-up

August 27, 2016 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Come together to love the land that this great community is working together to protect. Bring sturdy shoes, work clothes and gloves. We will provide water, energy bars, trash bags, plastic gloves.

More About the Carpinteria Bluffs III

For more than 50 years, the residents of the South Coast have dreamed of preserving all 100 acres of open space that make up the Carpinteria Bluffs. In 1998, the community rallied to purchase nearly half of the Bluffs, raising more than $4.5 million in four months. The result is a park and preserve beloved by the entire County. With a little luck and a lot of grit, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has created an opportunity to preserve an additional 21+ acres of the Carpinteria Bluffs!

Carpinteria Bluffs III (the easternmost section overlooking Rincon)

is one of the last remaining undeveloped coastal properties between the western edges of Goleta and the Ventura County line. The rest is virtually all developed. This iconic stretch of our coast—like More Mesa—is a property that we must act on. It’s a once-in-a-generation, urgent, opportunity for the Land Trust. We are excited about working with the community to make this dream come true.

Donations can be made either to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County or the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs.