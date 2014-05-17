Calendar » Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Sailing to Success 30th Annual Auction & Dinner

May 17, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

5/17/14: Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club 30th Annual Benefit Auction & Dinner (4849 Foothill Road, Carpinteria, CA)



United Boys and Girls Club 30th Annual Benefit Auction & Dinner

Saturday, May 17, 2014 from 5:00 PM -- 10:00 PM

As we start this year's voyage "Sailing to Success" we invite you to come aboard and support our local youth. In the 2013 year we served over 1500 youth throughout the county in our 5 core areas. Our professionally trained staff offers programs based on the physical, emotional, cultural, and social needs and interests of boys & girls.

The 2014 Carpinteria Auction Committee, cordially requests your attendance for this year's benefit auction which will be held on Saturday, May 17th. This year as we sail towards the horizon we have a fundraising goal of $100,000. The United Boys & Girls Clubs- Carpinteria annual action aids in 25% of the Clubs funding. Whether you are a donor, alumnus, parent or volunteer - we can all "Sail to Success" in order to help our local youth thrive.

All proceeds benefit our local youth and we hope that you will join us on this year's voyage. Thank you for your support on behalf of the members, staff, and volunteers of the United Boys & Girls Clubs- Carpinteria.

Tickets are only $75 per person. Group table rates are available. To donate an item or service, purchase a program advertisement or make a reservation, please contact us!

Phone: 805-684-1568

Fax: 805-684-7250

Email: carpmembership at unitedbg.org

www.unitedbg.org

Tax ID# 23-7087814

