Carpinteria Boys & Girls Sailing to Success Annual Auction & Dinner
Save the Date for our 30th Annual Auction & Dinner, benefiting the youth of Carpinteria! Enjoy a memorable evening of gourmet food, a hosted bar, and the opportunity to celebrate with other sin support of a great cause. Don't miss the chance to acquire fantastic trips and one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items.
Tickets are only $75 per person. Group table rates are available. To donate an item or service, purchase a program advertisement or make a reservation, please contact us!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 17, 2014 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Price: 75.00 per person
- Location: Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road, Goleta, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.unitedbg.org