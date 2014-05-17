Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Sailing to Success Annual Auction & Dinner

May 17, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Save the Date for our 30th Annual Auction & Dinner, benefiting the youth of Carpinteria!  Enjoy a memorable evening of gourmet food, a hosted bar, and the opportunity to celebrate with other sin support of a great cause. Don't miss the chance to acquire fantastic trips and one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items.

Tickets are only $75 per person. Group table rates are available.  To donate an item or service, purchase a program advertisement or make a reservation, please contact us!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 17, 2014 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Price: 75.00 per person
  • Location: Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road, Goleta, CA 93013
  • Website: http://www.unitedbg.org
 
 
 