Calendar » Carpinteria Boys & Girls Sailing to Success Annual Auction & Dinner

May 17, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Save the Date for our 30th Annual Auction & Dinner, benefiting the youth of Carpinteria! Enjoy a memorable evening of gourmet food, a hosted bar, and the opportunity to celebrate with other sin support of a great cause. Don't miss the chance to acquire fantastic trips and one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items.

Tickets are only $75 per person. Group table rates are available. To donate an item or service, purchase a program advertisement or make a reservation, please contact us!