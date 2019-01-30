Calendar » Carpinteria cannabis company to host first public Leaf Learning session

January 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lifestyle and education on the formerly taboo topic to be championed



CARPINTERIA, CA – (January 9, 2019) Leaf Learning, a seminar style guide to the health and wellbeing applications of cannabis, is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria. The session is intended for adults and open to the public.



Presented by KopSun LLC, a cannabis information and health resource company, Leaf Learning takeaways include the differences between hemp and marijuana, the endocannabinoid system, how CBD and THC differ, dosing options, and varying methods of use. The presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions and answers.



“Our goal is simply to provide the tools and information, so people become confident and empowered to make the smartest choice for themselves,” says KopSun CEO Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, who holds a Green Flower Cannabis Fundamentals Certificate and is the Leaf Learning educator. “Some people have known cannabis for a long time and some are curious newcomers, we welcome all levels of learning.”

There is no selling or testing of products at Leaf Learning events.

Admission to Leaf Learning is complimentary, though an RSVP is required. To reserve a seat, email [email protected]



About KopSun LLC

Dedicated to health and education, KopSun supports the cannabis lifestyle with education, a carefully curated product line, and the KopSun Seal of Approval. KopSun is based in Carpinteria, Calif. and is an avid and staunch supporter of its community. For more information, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call (805) 881-1218.