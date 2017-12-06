Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce 2017 Holiday Networking Mixer

December 6, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

What: Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce 2017 Holiday Networking Mixer, hosted by GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care in Carpinteria. Guests will be treated to a special visit by Santa - AKA GranVida resident Richard Goodman, who has delighted children and adults portraying Santa for 50 years. The mixer also features holiday entertainment and holiday-themed hors d’oeuvres.

 

When and where: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at GranVida, located at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.

 

Cost: Members of the public as well as Chamber members are encouraged to attend. $5 for Carpinteria Chamber members and $10 for non-members.

 

RSVP: Visit www.carpinteriachamber.org or call 805-684-5479.

 

