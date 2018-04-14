Calendar » Carpinteria Flower Farm Tours

April 14, 2018 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Come tour America's Flower Basket in the Carpinteria Valley on Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 4pm. Six local flower farms will be opening their doors to public for one day only for farmer-guided tours! There will be Gerbera Daisies, Orchids, Roses and more. Get a look at the journey an American Grown cut flower takes - from the farm to your vase! A fun filled FREE event for the whole family - rain or shine! For a map and more info, go to our website www.carpinteriafarmtours.com or call (805) 576-7417. No resevations required - just pick farms to visit and go!