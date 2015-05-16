Carpinteria Kids Auction
On Saturday, May 16th, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County- Carpinteria Unit invites you to join us in a celebration of the youth in our community. For over 47 years, the Carpinteria Club has provided a positive, safe and thriving environment for children. This year, they are highlighting the youth who need us most at their upcoming benefit auction and dinner: Great Futures Start Here… Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars! The festivities will begin at 5 pm and include an over 300 item silent auction, hosted bar, delicious dinner, and a one-of-a-kind live auction.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available by calling 805.684.1568 or visiting www.unitedbg.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: All Around Landscape Supply, Balch Family, Balloon Affair, Beach Bowl, BEGA, Bliss Family Foundation, Carpinteria Lions Club, Carpinteria Toastmasters, Cruz Family, Cruz, LLP, EJ Harrison & Sons, Inc., Fidelity National Title & Chicago Title, First American, Hollandia Produce, LLC, Hub International, M. Timm Development, Inc., Marborg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust,Union Bank, United Board of Directors, Venoco, Inc.
- Starts: May 16, 2015 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $75
- Location: 4849 Foothill Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.unitedbg.org
