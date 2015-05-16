Calendar » Carpinteria Kids Auction

May 16, 2015 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

On Saturday, May 16th, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County- Carpinteria Unit invites you to join us in a celebration of the youth in our community. For over 47 years, the Carpinteria Club has provided a positive, safe and thriving environment for children. This year, they are highlighting the youth who need us most at their upcoming benefit auction and dinner: Great Futures Start Here… Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars! The festivities will begin at 5 pm and include an over 300 item silent auction, hosted bar, delicious dinner, and a one-of-a-kind live auction.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available by calling 805.684.1568 or visiting www.unitedbg.org