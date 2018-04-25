Calendar » Carpinteria Thomas Disaster Community Support Group

February 17, 2018 from 10:00am - 11:30am

As our community continues to heal from the effects of the devastating Thomas Fire and Flood, Hospice of Santa Barbara is committed to coming alongside individuals and families who may be grieving during this difficult time.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is offering four new support groups, including a Carpinteria Thomas Disaster support group to assist children, teens, and adults that live beyond Santa Barbara.

Please note: Each group is guided by a professional counselor and is free of charge, however attendees must pre-register in advance.



For more information, please contact Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820, ext. 110 or visit us at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Carpinteria Thomas Disaster Community Support Group:

Date: Four consecutive Saturday midmornings, Feb. 10th – March 3rd, 2018

Time: 10:00-11:30am

Location: Carpinteria Children’s Project, 5201 8th Street, Carpinteria