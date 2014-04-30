Carpinteria Toastmasters
Welcome to Carpinteria Toastmasters, you are cordially invited
If you live in the Carpinteria area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to join or just check out, we’d like to welcome you as our guest(no need to RSVP, just show up). Carpinteria Toastmasters is currently working towards chartering as a Toastmaster club. The club is open to the community.
Improve your public speaking skills, become a better presenter, or work on your leadership skills with Toastmasters. Affordable, effective, proven.
Semi-annual dues are modest – less than the cost of a small cup of coffee every week. For more information on Toastmasters see our about page.
Where: Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club: 4849 Foothill Rd, Carpinteria (call for meeting information).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 30, 2014 6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: 4849 Foothill Road, Carpinteria CA (Boys & Girls Club)
- Website: http://carpinteriatoastmasters.wordpress.com/