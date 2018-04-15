Calendar » Carpinteria’s Second Annual Tractors, Trucks and Trolley’s Event!

April 15, 2018 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Tractors, Trucks and Trolley ’s is a fun and inexpensive family event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles, and public safety equipment. Each vehicle will have a driver present to answer questions, help kids sit in the truck, and let kids honk the horn. New to this year’s event will be a “horn free” hour from11:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Local food and refreshments will be available for purchase as well as other fun memorabilia from community exhibitors and vendors.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the services of Cate ELC, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a safe learning environment for children ages 3 months – 5 years old.