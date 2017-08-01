Calendar » Carrizo on Tap!

August 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Carrizo on Tap!

An Evening with ForestWatch and Friends

Please join Los Padres ForestWatch at our Summer Membership Gathering: Tuesday, August 1, 7:00 to 9:00pm Toad&Co Courtyard, 2020 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara.

You are invited to this free outdoor family event under the stars! Mingle with fellow ForestWatch supporters and learn about threats facing our national monuments. Special guest speakers include: Gordon Seabury, CEO of Toad&Co and Chair of the Outdoor Industry Association, who will talk about the importance of outdoor recreation and public lands, including the current review of the Carrizo Plain and dozens of other national monuments, and, Chuck Graham, local landscape photographer and adventure writer, who will present an outdoor slideshow of his inspiring work. RSVP to lpfw.org/Carrizo-on-Tap

Please bring low-back chairs and blankets to spread out on the courtyard lawn.

Hosted by Los Padres ForestWatch and Save the Carrizo Plain and generously supported by Delicate Productions, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Toad&Co. and Valley Piggery.

For further information: [email protected] / (805) 617-4610 x4