March 1, 2015 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2984

Photographer and Filmmaker

Carsten Peter: Extreme Planet

National Geographic Live series sponsored in part by Sheila & Michael Bonsignore

Sun, Mar 1, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“If you feel the rumble and stand on the edge of the earth, it’s so different and mesmerizing… it’s one of the experiences I live for.” – Carsten Peter



Take an electrifying journey into some of our planet’s most extreme environments with Carsten Peter, a German photographer and filmmaker whose dramatic images have garnered both World Press Photo and Emmy awards. A fearless explorer, Carsten Peter has captured never-before-seen images of places few humans have dared to go. For National Geographic, he ventured into Vietnam’s mammoth caves and Mexico’s “Crystal Cave.” He has also rappelled into active volcanoes in the South Pacific and chased monster storms in Tornado Alley, earning a reputation for both his courage and his relentless quest to push the frontiers of exploration.



