Carsten Peter: Extreme Planet
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2984
National Geographic Live
Photographer and Filmmaker
Carsten Peter: Extreme Planet
National Geographic Live series sponsored in part by Sheila & Michael Bonsignore
Sun, Mar 1, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“If you feel the rumble and stand on the edge of the earth, it’s so different and mesmerizing… it’s one of the experiences I live for.” – Carsten Peter
Take an electrifying journey into some of our planet’s most extreme environments with Carsten Peter, a German photographer and filmmaker whose dramatic images have garnered both World Press Photo and Emmy awards. A fearless explorer, Carsten Peter has captured never-before-seen images of places few humans have dared to go. For National Geographic, he ventured into Vietnam’s mammoth caves and Mexico’s “Crystal Cave.” He has also rappelled into active volcanoes in the South Pacific and chased monster storms in Tornado Alley, earning a reputation for both his courage and his relentless quest to push the frontiers of exploration.
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: March 1, 2015 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: $25.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2984