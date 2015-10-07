Calendar » Cartel Land

October 7, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Cup of Culture

Cartel Land

Wed, Oct 7, 6 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater

Hailed by The New York Times as “urgent and unnerving,” Cartel Land is a chilling meditation on the breakdown of order. Jose Mireles, a Michoacán physician known as "El Doctor," leads the Autodefensas, a citizen uprising against the Knights Templar drug cartel that has wreaked havoc on the region. Across the border, U.S. vet Tim "Nailer" Foley heads Arizona Border Recon, a paramilitary group determined to stop cartel activity. Filmmaker Matthew Heineman embeds himself in the heart of darkness as Nailer, El Doctor, and the cartel vie to impose their own brands of justice where social institutions have failed. (98 min, English & Spanish w/ subtitles, 2015)