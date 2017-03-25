Calendar » Carved Paper: The Art of the Japanese Stencil

March 25, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Carved Paper: The Art of the Japanese Stencil

Institute of World Culture

Concord Hall The stencils featured in this presentation were produced in the late

1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Kathryn Pagett, Docent, Santa Barbara Museum of Art



The stencils featured in this presentation were produced in the late Edo and Meiji periods between 1850 and 1912 when the Japanese demand for new fashion stimulated an outpouring of unique and intricate patterns. Since few everyday garments have survived, these stencils remain as the principal record of this rich textile tradition.

Japanese paper stencils, or katagami, are the pattern-bearing tools used in a resist-dyeing textile process. Despite their utilitarian role, their striking patterns have long captivated Western collectors and artists. Stencil patterns represent a vast array of two-dimensional design ranging from miniature pointillist patterns to bold pictorial compositions with motifs drawn from nature, poetry, folklore and daily life. These patterns reflect the Japanese preference for asymmetry, diagonal composition, and dramatic use of positive and negative space. Stencil designs were to be viewed as rhythmic patterns on the fluid surface of cloth, rather than isolated compositions. The finely carved patterns on rich brown papers were a major source of inspiration in the Art Nouveau movement in France, the Applied Arts movement in Vienna, and the Arts and Crafts movement in Britain and America. The katagami collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art was first established with the gift of 75 stencils from the estate of Lockwood de Forest (1850-1932), a key figure in the American Aesthetic movement who was at one time a business partner of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Participants are encouraged to visit the current exhibit of the Museum's collection of Japanese stencils, on display through May 17.

Free to all, but a suggested donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.

For more information: http://www.worldculture.org