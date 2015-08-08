Calendar » Casa Cantina

August 8, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began as Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. Part of the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration, locals and visitors alike are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate at the home of Fiesta!