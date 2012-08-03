Calendar » Casa Cantina

August 3, 2012 from 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began as the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents the 11th annual Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. Part of the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration, from Wednesday, August 1st to Saturday, August 4th locals and visitors alike are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate at the home of Fiesta - the Casa de la Guerra.