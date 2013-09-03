Calendar » Casa de la Guerra: Collective Biography and Vital Crossroads into a Noble Family in Northern Spain

September 3, 2013 from 7:00 p.m.

Learn about the history of the de la Guerra family, a noble family from Northern Spain, as they lived in the 17th and 18th centuries. Graduate student Mabel Isabel Cobo Hernando of Spain discusses her research using methodology of collective biography, analyzing the family’s evolution and the realization of their collective projects. Co-Sponsored by the Santa Bárbara Mission Archive-Library.