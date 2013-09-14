Calendar » Casa Dolores Gallery Tour: “TRANSPORTATION ¡DALE!”

September 14, 2013 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.

Join us for an in depth guided tour of our current exhibition, “TRANSPORTATION ¡DALE!”

by Associate Director Yvonne Emerson. In this three-gallery show we will explore multifaceted mediums for transportation through Mexican folk art, including on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, train, bus, plane, donkey, and even UFO! FREE.

Exhibit lasts through Sept. 21.