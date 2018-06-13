Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Casey Abrams Soho Restaurant and Music Venue Show

June 13, 2018 from 8:00pm
Casey Abrams is bringing his tour to the SOhO Restaurant and Music Venue, on June 13th.  Casey's most recent album, Put A Spell On You, peaked at #5 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart.  He purs his heart and soul into every performance.  This is a show you do not want to miss!

 

