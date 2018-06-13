Calendar » Casey Abrams Soho Restaurant and Music Venue Show

June 13, 2018 from 8:00pm

Casey Abrams is bringing his tour to the SOhO Restaurant and Music Venue, on June 13th. Casey's most recent album, Put A Spell On You, peaked at #5 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart. He purs his heart and soul into every performance. This is a show you do not want to miss!